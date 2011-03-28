6 SXSW Social Business Startups To Watch

March 28, 2011

Written by Taylor

The recently concluded 2011 SXSW Interactive had no shortage of startups launching in the Social Business space. 6 of the firms that should make a splash after SXSW with their Social Business applications include:



SpeakerMeter records audience Social Media reactions and feedback for presenters. Originally designed for use by conference speakers the SpeakerMeter team envision usage by educators, managers and others who value real time graphical feedback for their presentations.



New York City based startup TripMedi aims to become a aggregator for individuals and businesses looking for world-class Medical Tourism treatment. As one who has struggled to help others in the past review medical tourism options, this is an application that if it truly can offer timely, useful and accurate offshore medical treatment information, will truly be a winner.



Chicago land based startup Shotput was conceptualized and cobbled together in 48 hours on the Startup Bus journey from Chicago to Austin in early March. Shotput is a SMS list application that allows organizations or user groups with mailing lists to add subscribers via SMS.



FlyByMiles is targeted at frequent flyers who have miles in numerous accounts who wish to book award travel easier and or with combinations of miles and dollars. FlyByMiles promises to offer real time award availability for frequent flyers (which for award tickets is harder to achieve than it sounds) and hopes to monetize quickly by being first to market.



Smartling allows customers to utilize real time translation services to offer static web sites in multiple languages. Smartling was a SXSW Accelerator finalist and offers free and pay for service options. Website Translations ON Smartling are completed via crowd sourcing, professional translators or machine based translation.



Although not technically a startup bySXSW standards, (SocialWare received an additional 3 million in funding just prior to SXSW) Austin based SocialWare was also present at SXSW. Socialware allows companies in regulated industries like banking or insurance to integrate social media around its business processes.