Review Of Google Translate For Animals

April 1, 2011

Written by Taylor

Ever wondered which one of your dogs got into the fresh baked cookies that were cooling on the kitchen table while you were in the home office checking your email? Did your sweet innocent furry feline actually scare the Goldfish to death? Well guess no more…Google has released the species breaking Translate For Animals.

2 weeks in the making, Google Translate for Animals finally gets humankind and the animal world on level speaking terms. Version 1.0 of Google Translate For Animals has been released on the Android Market in English but soon will translate to a number of Latin and Han based languages including Mandarin, Japanese, Pig-Latin and Gibberish.

Powered by an Advanced Cognitive Linguistic Algorithm that measures Neuro Biological Acoustics, Google Translate for Animals will initially be released only on Android but should be available soon for the IPhone and (gasp) even Windows 7 mobile.