OnDemand Speed Links 21 April 2011

April 21, 2011

Written by Taylor

Amazon EC2 suffers significant outage on April 21

Amazon’s challenges with getting all services back online following an outage in its US-East region is already becoming a hot topic for debate in the Cloud Computing Industry.

Key differences between Social Business and Social Media

Social Media Club readers have posted compelling feedback on Chris Heuer’s framework that outlines the differences between Social Business and Social Media.

New Enterprise 2.0 survey needs participants

Jacob Morgan is looking for reader participation in an interesting Enterprise 2.o Survey.

Dell makes 1 Billion investment in Data Centers

Dell continues its transformation into a full services IT firm with 1 Billion investment in data centers. This investment in comes on the heels of recent major acquistions by Dell.