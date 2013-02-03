SAP’s Cloud Approach

Comment (1)
February 3, 2013
Written by Taylor

SAP outlines latest updates to its Business ByDesign Solution

Bookmark and Share

Category: Cloud Computing, ERP, PAAS, SaaS, SAP
« « Using Google Docs API For Cloud Storage
IBM Watson Service for Language Translation » »
1 Comments
  1. Jerod UNITED STATES Windows 7 Mozilla Firefox 18.0 , February 3, 2013:

    Interesting Approach

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.

 

Fatal error: Cannot redeclare class Minify_HTML in /home/ondemand/public_html/wp-content/plugins/w3-total-cache/lib/Minify/Minify/HTML.php on line 19